Elon Musk's warning resurfaces as Sam Altman signals 'code red'

Google's Gemini and Anthropic pressure OpenAI

Google launched its powerful Gemini AI in late 2025, pushing OpenAI to quickly upgrade ChatGPT with faster speeds and more personal features.

Meanwhile, Anthropic snagged over 300,000 business customers by September 2025.

Musk had even suggested merging OpenAI with Tesla to help it stay strong financially, a move that was rejected.

Now, OpenAI has to rethink its game plan to keep up in this fast-moving AI race.