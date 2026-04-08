Elon Musk's warning resurfaces as Sam Altman signals 'code red'
Technology
Back in 2018, Elon Musk warned Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and Ilya Sutskever that Google's rapid AI progress could leave them behind.
At the time, his warning met pushback, but now, with Altman calling a "code red" for OpenAI, it looks like Musk's prediction is playing out just as he feared.
Google's Gemini and Anthropic pressure OpenAI
Google launched its powerful Gemini AI in late 2025, pushing OpenAI to quickly upgrade ChatGPT with faster speeds and more personal features.
Meanwhile, Anthropic snagged over 300,000 business customers by September 2025.
Musk had even suggested merging OpenAI with Tesla to help it stay strong financially, a move that was rejected.
Now, OpenAI has to rethink its game plan to keep up in this fast-moving AI race.