Elon Musk's xAI launches Imagine Image 2.0 for professionals
Technology
Elon Musk's xAI just dropped Imagine Image 2.0, a new AI tool to create images that can be used for professional use.
Unlike image generators built for artistic experimentation, this one is all about real-world work.
You can try it now in Quality Mode on Grok's iOS and Android apps, with API support expected later.
Imagine Image 2.0 features Magic Wand
Imagine Image 2.0 goes head-to-head with Meta's Muse and OpenAI's GPT Image but is tuned for real-world design tasks.
It packs smart tools like a Magic Wand for editing specific spots, background removal, and even lets you blend up to five images together.
There are handy templates too, for things like headshots or product photos, and it polishes text and layouts so your posters or social posts look pro without the hassle.