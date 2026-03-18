Emergence AI ditches big models for trustworthy, deterministic agents Technology Mar 18, 2026

Emergence AI is moving away from just building bigger models and instead wants to make AI that businesses can actually trust.

Their new focus? Agentic systems that are reliable, repeatable, and easier to control.

CEO Satya Nitta described today's AI agents as probabilistic and loosely governed and said determinism is the missing piece, so the company is focusing on multi-agent orchestration, coordinating multiple autonomous agents, to achieve more predictable outcomes.