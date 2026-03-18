Emergence AI ditches big models for trustworthy, deterministic agents
Emergence AI is moving away from just building bigger models and instead wants to make AI that businesses can actually trust.
Their new focus? Agentic systems that are reliable, repeatable, and easier to control.
CEO Satya Nitta described today's AI agents as probabilistic and loosely governed and said determinism is the missing piece, so the company is focusing on multi-agent orchestration, coordinating multiple autonomous agents, to achieve more predictable outcomes.
Emergence opens India labs in Bengaluru
Emergence just opened its India Labs in Bengaluru, aiming to build smarter autonomous agents for industries like telecom, finance, and infrastructure.
They're planning to hire up to 500 people here.
Professor Siddhartha Gadgil from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will join as chief scientist, pushing forward homegrown AI capabilities.
Emergence's new multi-agent orchestrator can plan and adapt tasks
The company's new multi-agent orchestrator can plan and adapt tasks on its own (think of it as a smart manager for digital workflows).
By making these agents more reliable and secure, Emergence hopes to help businesses finally get consistent results from their tech (instead of rolling the dice every time).