Emergent hits $100 million annual run-rate revenue in 8 months

Emergent's mobile app is currently in testing

Most paying customers pay $25-$50/month for AI agents that build full-stack apps for them, with the US and Europe bringing in 70% of revenue (but India's catching up fast).

In mid-February 2026, Emergent launched a mobile app for iOS and Android that is currently in testing and lets users publish directly to Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Backed by $70 million in fresh funding from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Khosla Ventures (now valued at $300 million), Emergent is shaking up how software gets made—putting powerful tools into everyone's hands, not just developers.