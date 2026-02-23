Emergent hits $100 million annual run-rate revenue in 8 months
Emergent, a vibe-coding platform from India, has rocketed to a $100 million annual run-rate revenue in only eight months since its mid-2025 launch.
With over six million users in 190 countries and 150,000 paying customers building seven million apps, Emergent is making app creation way more accessible—even if you're not a coder.
Emergent's mobile app is currently in testing
Most paying customers pay $25-$50/month for AI agents that build full-stack apps for them, with the US and Europe bringing in 70% of revenue (but India's catching up fast).
In mid-February 2026, Emergent launched a mobile app for iOS and Android that is currently in testing and lets users publish directly to Apple's App Store and Google Play.
Backed by $70 million in fresh funding from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Khosla Ventures (now valued at $300 million), Emergent is shaking up how software gets made—putting powerful tools into everyone's hands, not just developers.