Emergent raises $70 million to help you build apps with AI
Emergent, a startup using AI to build apps from simple text prompts, has landed $70 million in fresh funding. Big names like Khosla Ventures, SoftBank, Prosus, and Lightspeed are backing them.
The money will help Emergent upgrade its platform so anyone can create full web or mobile apps—no coding skills needed.
The platform uses AI agents to do everything
Emergent's platform uses smart AI agents to handle everything: planning, coding (front and back end), testing, deployment—even payments and hosting.
You type what you want, the AI builds it—from SaaS tools to landing pages or e-commerce sites.
Investor Vinod Khosla says they're the fastest-growing startup he's seen
In less than a month, Vinod Khosla said Emergent's annual recurring revenue doubled from $50 million to $100 million.
