Emergent raises $70 million to help you build apps with AI Technology Feb 17, 2026

Emergent, a startup using AI to build apps from simple text prompts, has landed $70 million in fresh funding. Big names like Khosla Ventures, SoftBank, Prosus, and Lightspeed are backing them.

The money will help Emergent upgrade its platform so anyone can create full web or mobile apps—no coding skills needed.