Meet N Jayan, new director of ISRO's Liquid-Propulsion Systems Centre

Educational achievements

Academic qualifications and awards

Jayan holds a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, and an ME in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. He graduated with a gold medal at IISc. For his contributions to space science and technology, Jayan has been honored with several awards including the Astronautical Society of India Space Gold Medal and three ISRO Team Awards.