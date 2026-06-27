LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Meet N Jayan, new director of ISRO's Liquid-Propulsion Systems Centre
Meet N Jayan, new director of ISRO's Liquid-Propulsion Systems Centre
The move is seen as a major boost for India's space program

Meet N Jayan, new director of ISRO's Liquid-Propulsion Systems Centre

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 27, 2026
06:02 pm
What's the story

Eminent aerospace engineer N Jayan has been appointed as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a key facility under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The move is seen as a major boost for India's space program. Jayan's leadership was instrumental in developing the CE20 cryogenic engine for GSLV Mk III, marking a major technological milestone and boosting India's capability to undertake complex space missions with indigenous technology.

Career highlights

Leadership role in advancing propulsion technologies

Before his appointment as LPSC Director, Jayan served as the Associate Director of the Centre, Project Director of the Cryogenic Stage Project, and Project Director of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) Project at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). He has been instrumental in advancing India's propulsion technologies through these various leadership roles within ISRO.

Educational achievements

Academic qualifications and awards

Jayan holds a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, and an ME in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. He graduated with a gold medal at IISc. For his contributions to space science and technology, Jayan has been honored with several awards including the Astronautical Society of India Space Gold Medal and three ISRO Team Awards.

Advertisement

National recognition

National recognition for contribution to space research

In 2025, Jayan was awarded the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, India's highest award in science, by the President of India. The award was given to him for his outstanding contribution to space research.

Advertisement