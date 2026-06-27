Meet N Jayan, new director of ISRO's Liquid-Propulsion Systems Centre
What's the story
Eminent aerospace engineer N Jayan has been appointed as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a key facility under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The move is seen as a major boost for India's space program. Jayan's leadership was instrumental in developing the CE20 cryogenic engine for GSLV Mk III, marking a major technological milestone and boosting India's capability to undertake complex space missions with indigenous technology.
Career highlights
Leadership role in advancing propulsion technologies
Before his appointment as LPSC Director, Jayan served as the Associate Director of the Centre, Project Director of the Cryogenic Stage Project, and Project Director of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) Project at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). He has been instrumental in advancing India's propulsion technologies through these various leadership roles within ISRO.
Educational achievements
Academic qualifications and awards
Jayan holds a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, and an ME in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. He graduated with a gold medal at IISc. For his contributions to space science and technology, Jayan has been honored with several awards including the Astronautical Society of India Space Gold Medal and three ISRO Team Awards.
National recognition
National recognition for contribution to space research
In 2025, Jayan was awarded the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, India's highest award in science, by the President of India. The award was given to him for his outstanding contribution to space research.