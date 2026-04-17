Employee automated 3/4 of process with AI, debating telling boss
Technology
An employee at a big company used artificial intelligence and some clever coding to automate 3/4 of a process, making life easier for about 100 coworkers.
Now, they're debating whether to tell their boss, worried that sharing this win might just mean extra work for them, without any real recognition or reward.
Online responses split on automation consequences
When the employee shared their dilemma online, responses were all over the place.
Some people warned that showing off automation can backfire: think layoffs or just getting an appreciation plaque and more tasks.
Others suggested weighing if the company actually values results or just wants people to look busy.