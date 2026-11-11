eMudhra says Python bug behind internet security scare

The affected keys were alarmingly small, with one being just the number 4. This made them extremely easy to hack.

The company admitted that these numbers, 4, 56, 66, 115, 155, 156, 230, and 237, were so small that anyone could have worked them out from the public domain.

Despite their weakness, these keys went unnoticed for a year and a half as they still issued certificates as intended without any strength testing done by users or companies.