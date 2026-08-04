Endeavor Optical Networks raises $10.75 million for 2.4 Tbps laser satellites
Technology
Endeavor Optical Networks (EON), a startup founded in May, just raised $10.75 million to build a laser-equipped satellite network for super-fast data sharing.
Their goal? To move data at up to 2.4 terabits per second, much quicker than today's satellites, and maybe even replace those undersea internet cables.
EON aims demo satellite launch 2027
EON wants to launch about 20 satellites along routes that don't get much love, like between Africa and South America, targeting big tech companies and AI labs that need massive data transfers.
The new funding will help them set up an optics lab, hire talent, and prep for ground tests, with their demo satellite aiming for launch in late 2027.