How to increase your typing speed on the keyboard
Laptop keyboards can get pretty tiresome to use for long, resulting in strain and discomfort.
But, improving comfort on your laptop keyboard doesn't always have to be about expensive accessories or professional help.
With a few do-it-yourself tips, you can make a whole lot of difference in your typing experience.
Here are some practical tips to make your laptop keyboard more comfortable.
Angle adjustment
Adjust keyboard angle for better ergonomics
One simple way to make yourself more comfortable is by adjusting the angle of your laptop keyboard.
Raising the back of the laptop slightly can reduce the strain on your wrist and promote a more natural hand position.
You can use small objects like books or dedicated stands for this angle.
Just make sure the screen stays at eye level to avoid neck strain while typing.
Wrist support
Use wrist rests for added support
Wrist rests also provide additional support and help keep your wrist neutral while typing.
You can also create a DIY wrist rest with soft materials like foam or fabric-filled bags kept in front of your keyboard.
This reduces the pressure on your wrists and minimizes fatigue during long typing sessions.
Regular cleaning
Clean keyboard regularly for smooth typing
Dirt and debris between keys can take a toll on your typing efficiency and comfort.
Regular cleaning not only ensures smooth key presses but also prolongs the life of your keyboard.
Use compressed air or a soft brush to eliminate particles from between keys, making sure that every keystroke is as comfortable as possible.
Key sensitivity
Customize key sensitivity settings
Adjusting key sensitivity settings on your laptop lets you customize how much pressure has to be applied for each keystroke.
This makes the whole experience more comfortable according to your own preference.
Most laptops come with software options where you can tweak these settings. This makes typing much easier without putting unnecessary force.
External option
Add external keyboard for versatility
If the adjustments offered on your laptop's built-in keyboard aren't enough, you can also try adding an external keyboard.
These peripherals are designed ergonomically and often come with customizable layouts and additional padding for added comfort.
They provide a more personalized typing experience, catering to your preferences without altering your setup permanently.
So, they can add flexibility during long typing sessions.