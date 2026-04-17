Eon Systems simulates fruit fly brain with 95% behavioral accuracy

Eon breakthrough raises mind uploading questions

This breakthrough is an early step toward "mind uploading," where biological reactions could be recreated virtually.

Eon's co-founder Wissner-Gross says simulating animal and even human brains might eventually be possible, though it's still tricky.

Still, experts like Karl Friston and Anil Seth remind us that copying a brain isn't the same as creating real consciousness, and they stress we need to think carefully about consciousness as this tech moves forward.