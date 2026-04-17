Eon Systems simulates fruit fly brain with 95% behavioral accuracy
Eon Systems just pulled off a major AI milestone by simulating a fruit fly's brain, so well that it copies real fly behavior with 95% accuracy.
They did this by combining electron microscope data with smart AI algorithms.
Now, they're aiming even higher: using this tech to simulate human brains and shift AI from just crunching data to actually thinking more like us.
Eon breakthrough raises mind uploading questions
This breakthrough is an early step toward "mind uploading," where biological reactions could be recreated virtually.
Eon's co-founder Wissner-Gross says simulating animal and even human brains might eventually be possible, though it's still tricky.
Still, experts like Karl Friston and Anil Seth remind us that copying a brain isn't the same as creating real consciousness, and they stress we need to think carefully about consciousness as this tech moves forward.