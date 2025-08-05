EPFO introduces facial recognition for UAN activation on Umang app

How to use the new feature

Open the Umang app, tap 'UAN Allotment and Activation,' and enter your Aadhaar number plus the mobile linked to it.

After a quick OTP check, you'll use facial recognition—similar to the DigiYatra system used at airports—to confirm it's really you.

The goal is to boost UAN activation rates (which were only at 35% last year) and make things smoother for everyone.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the advancement, noting that this upgrade should make life easier for both employees and employers by reducing paperwork hassles.