Next Article
ChatGPT can now give you pep talks, ask you to relax
OpenAI just dropped new updates for ChatGPT, aiming to make chats feel more natural and supportive—almost like talking to a thoughtful friend.
Now, if you're in a long session, the app will gently remind you to take breaks so you don't burn out.
It can now help you with tough conversations
ChatGPT is now better at picking up on your mood and offering help that actually fits—think pep talks or practice convos before tough talks.
It's also less likely to just agree with everything; instead, it'll give honest feedback and point you toward helpful resources if things get heavy.
And when it comes to big decisions (like relationship stuff), ChatGPT won't just hand out advice—it'll ask questions and help you weigh your options so you can figure out what's best for you.