ChatGPT can now give you pep talks, ask you to relax

It can now help you with tough conversations

ChatGPT is now better at picking up on your mood and offering help that actually fits—think pep talks or practice convos before tough talks.

It's also less likely to just agree with everything; instead, it'll give honest feedback and point you toward helpful resources if things get heavy.

And when it comes to big decisions (like relationship stuff), ChatGPT won't just hand out advice—it'll ask questions and help you weigh your options so you can figure out what's best for you.