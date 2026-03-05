Epic CEO Tim Sweeney can't criticize Google until 2032
What's the story
Tim Sweeney, the outspoken CEO of Epic Games, has signed a settlement agreement with Google that limits his ability to criticize the tech giant. The deal was finalized on March 3 and includes a term sheet where Epic agreed not to sue or speak ill of Google. He also gave up his right to advocate for changes in Google's app store policies.
Settlement stipulations
Epic believes that Google is pro-competitive
The settlement contract states that Epic believes that the Google and Android platform, with the changes in this term sheet, are procompetitive and a model for app store/platform operations. It also adds that Epic will make good faith efforts to promote these views. The deal could even require Sweeney to defend it in other global courts, with Google ensuring his public statements remain supportive of the agreement going forward.
Long-term implications
Sweeney might not be able to voice his opinions
The settlement could limit Sweeney's ability to criticize Google and its app store practices for a long time. The term sheet will expire five years after Google completes its last service fee changes, which are expected by September 30, 2027. This means that Sweeney may not be able to voice his opinions on Google's app store until as late as September 2032.