Epic Games has dealt a blow to Fortnite creators

Epic Games has announced a major update to its rules for Fortnite creators. Starting January 20, experiences (or "islands," as Epic calls them) will be banned from offering in-island transactions as a "spin" or "increased luck" for a prize wheel. The decision comes after Steal The Brainrot, one of the most popular non-Epic games on Fortnite, introduced a prize wheel allowing players to pay V-Bucks for spins and luck to get in-game items.

Rule implementation Response to player criticism The introduction of lootboxes by Steal The Brainrot and the use of a prize wheel for in-game item acquisition have drawn criticism from players. In response, Epic Games is adding this new rule. An Epic staffer explained on Reddit that the company doesn't want creators to offer any in-island transactions that directly or indirectly influence prize wheels.

Transaction policy Stance on in-game transactions Prior to this month's change, Epic Games didn't allow creators to offer in-game transactions in their experiences. Instead, they were compensated through an engagement-based system. However, the company recently changed its policy to give "independent Fortnite developers more agency over their creative and commercial decisions." As part of this new rule, Epic will pay creators 100% of the V-Bucks value from any in-island transactions until the end of this year.

