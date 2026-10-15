Epic launches 'vibe coded' launcher preview for Windows macOS Linux
Technology
Epic just dropped a new version of its launcher, promising a "vibe coded" experience with faster speed and smoother navigation.
It's out now in preview for Windows, macOS, and Linux, but users are already calling out bugs like freezing and unresponsive controls.
Epic launcher 46% faster, supports chat
The launcher starts up 46% faster than Steam and supports voice chat and a party system.
Still, many gamers feel Epic focused too much on speed instead of fixing core issues.
Epic says it's listening to feedback and working on improvements, including using AI tools for future projects and aiming to bring Fortnite to Linux.