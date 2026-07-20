You can ride ePlane's electric aircraft in India from 2028

The e200X has already received orders for over 800 units, mainly from emergency medical transport operators.

Instead of launching passenger air taxi services immediately, ePlane plans to enter the market through air ambulance operations.

"Any good business targets a lower-volume, higher-margin market first," founder and CEO Satya Chakravarthy said.

The aircraft can be configured for passenger transport, cargo operations, and emergency medical services with an operational range of 110km.