You can ride ePlane's electric aircraft in India from 2028
What's the story
Chennai-based start-up ePlane has unveiled its first full-scale electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the e200X. The prototype, named PT-01, was showcased at the company's new 60,000 sq ft production facility in Chennai today. The company plans to start certified flight tests by mid-2027 with commercial operations expected to begin in 2028.
Market
Focusing on emergency medical transport
The e200X has already received orders for over 800 units, mainly from emergency medical transport operators.
Instead of launching passenger air taxi services immediately, ePlane plans to enter the market through air ambulance operations.
"Any good business targets a lower-volume, higher-margin market first," founder and CEO Satya Chakravarthy said.
The aircraft can be configured for passenger transport, cargo operations, and emergency medical services with an operational range of 110km.
Design
Compact design and advanced tech features
The e200X has a compact footprint of 8m by 11m, allowing it to operate from existing helipads and urban rooftops without needing dedicated vertiport infrastructure.
The aircraft is powered by an 800V distributed electric propulsion system based on the company's patented "Synergistic Lift" architecture.
It also features NVIDIA's IGX Thor computing platform and HENSOLDT avionics for navigation and pilot-assistance functions.
Future plans
Plans for international expansion
After certification in India, ePlane intends to seek regulatory approvals in international markets.
The company aims to expand its presence across passenger mobility, cargo logistics, and emergency medical services.
Initially, it will leverage existing helipads in cities like Bengaluru while collaborating with infrastructure developers and mobility partners to grow the urban air mobility ecosystem over time.