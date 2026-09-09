ESA and ISRO meet in Paris to discuss human spaceflight
The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are meeting at the International Space Summit in Paris, starting September 9, to talk about teaming up on human spaceflight and exploring other planets.
Top leaders from both agencies, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and ISRO Chairperson Dr. V. Narayanan, will focus on working together for future missions, including lunar exploration.
ESA signs tip for Gaganyaan support
ESA has signed a Technical Implementing Plan (TIP) for Ground Tracking Support for India's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, by providing ground station support.
This mission aims to send three astronauts into orbit for three days and bring them back safely.
The agencies are also eyeing a partnership on India's upcoming Venus Orbiter Mission set for 2028, which will study Venus with help from international teams.