ISRO, ESA might collaborate in human spaceflight and lunar exploration

Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA's Director for Human and Robotic Exploration, elaborated on the possible areas of cooperation.

He said the two agencies would explore collaboration in human spaceflight and lunar exploration.

"We have already signed an agreement with ISRO for cooperating on the human space flight (Gaganyaan)," Neuenschwander told The Hindu.

He added that both agencies are developing capabilities to strengthen their partnership in these fields.