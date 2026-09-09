ISRO, ESA might collaborate in human spaceflight and lunar exploration
What's the story
The European Space Agency (ESA) is set to discuss potential collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in human spaceflight and lunar exploration. The talks will take place during the International Space Summit in Paris. Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General, expressed his intent to meet with ISRO Chairperson Dr. V. Narayanan at the summit.
Prospects
Areas of cooperation
Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA's Director for Human and Robotic Exploration, elaborated on the possible areas of cooperation.
He said the two agencies would explore collaboration in human spaceflight and lunar exploration.
"We have already signed an agreement with ISRO for cooperating on the human space flight (Gaganyaan)," Neuenschwander told The Hindu.
He added that both agencies are developing capabilities to strengthen their partnership in these fields.
Technical collaboration
Tracking support for Gaganyaan
The ESA and ISRO have already signed a Technical Implementing Plan (TIP) document for Ground Tracking Support for Gaganyaan missions.
The TIP will enable ESA to provide ground station support for these missions, ensuring continuity in data flow and communication with the Orbital Module.
The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members into a 400km orbit for three days and safely returning them to Earth.
Venus exploration
Cooperation on Venus mission
The two space agencies are also looking at potential cooperation on the Venus Orbiter Mission.
Professor Carole Mindel, ESA's Director of Space, said they are in talks with their ISRO colleagues to ensure the missions complement each other.
India's first-ever mission to Venus is set for launch in March 2028. The spacecraft will take a 112-day journey to the second planet from the Sun.