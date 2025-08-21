ESA's hypersonic space plane could revolutionize global travel

Invictus project aims to create space plane

The Invictus team is using a special "pre-cooler" tech from Reaction Engines Ltd. to handle the intense heat at super high speeds.

This system blends jet and rocket engine features: it uses regular air at lower altitudes, then switches to liquid hydrogen in space.

ESA's big goal? Planes that take off like normal but can reach the edge of space—bringing us closer to super-fast global travel and even new ways to explore beyond Earth.