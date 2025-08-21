Next Article
YouTube Music introduces 'taste match' playlists to celebrate 10th anniversary
To mark its 10th anniversary in 2025, YouTube Music is rolling out "taste match" playlists—shared lists that update daily based on everyone's music picks.
Think of it as a fun way to blend your favorite songs with friends or family and discover new tracks together.
Other new features on YouTube Music
You can now leave comments on albums and playlists, making it easier to share thoughts or recommendations right where you listen.
Plus, thanks to a new Bandsintown partnership, you'll start seeing concert info alongside music videos and artist pages, along with handy notifications about upcoming releases and merch drops.