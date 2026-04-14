ET GenAI Hackathon 2026 enters final round testing practical AI
Technology
The ET GenAI Hackathon 2026 has hit its final round, where top AI prototypes are being put to the test.
This stage is all about turning big ideas into real solutions for everyday problems: no more just theory, it's about what actually works in the real world.
Tech leaders evaluate real world readiness
A jury packed with tech leaders (including Ankit Aggarwal (Unstop), Gaurav Baid (Avataar AI), Murali Swaminathan (Freshworks), and Deepit Purkayastha (Inshorts Group)) is checking out how solid, usable, and ready these projects are for life beyond the hackathon.
The focus: can these AI creations make a real impact and stand up outside the competition?