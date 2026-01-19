ET GenAI Hackathon 2026: India's biggest student AI challenge
The Economic Times is rolling out the ET GenAI Hackathon—a nationwide competition where students team up to build Generative AI solutions for real-world problems, from healthcare to smart cities.
There's a ₹10 lakh prize pool, plus certificates and internship and job opportunities on the line.
How does it work?
Anyone studying undergrad or postgrad can join solo or in teams of up to four.
It kicks off with an online test and idea submission, then moves into prototype building, mentorship from industry experts, and a grand finale where top teams present for awards.
Why should you care?
Besides the cash prizes, participants get hands-on experience solving real challenges under pressure—just like in the tech world.
You'll connect with mentors, IT firms, and VCs who could open doors to internships or jobs in India's booming AI scene.