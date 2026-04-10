ET Most Innovative AI Product 2026 launches awards in Bengaluru
The ET Most Innovative AI Product 2026 is rolling out the "Most Innovative AI Product 2026" awards in Bengaluru, spotlighting AI products that have actually changed how businesses work in India.
The event isn't just about flashy tech: it's about celebrating real-world impact and smart solutions that have moved beyond experiments to make a difference in day-to-day business decisions.
Awards spotlight practical AI in India
This initiative wants to set a new standard for what counts as great AI in India.
Instead of focusing on big names, the awards will highlight products, whether from startups or large companies, that are proven, scalable, and fit smoothly into business workflows.
It's all about honoring creative tech that solves real problems and shows just how far India's AI scene has come.