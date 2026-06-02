ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 spotlight legal AI Technology Jun 02, 2026

The ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 just spotlighted some seriously game-changing AI tools for the legal world.

With law teams swamped by contracts and compliance, these new products are taking over the boring stuff: automating paperwork, flagging risks, and helping lawyers make smarter calls faster.

That means less time on routine tasks and more focus on what really matters.