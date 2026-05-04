Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks May 6 from Halley's Comet
Technology
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks before dawn on May 6, 2026.
Known for its fast, bright streaks across the sky, this annual show comes from bits of Halley's Comet burning up in our atmosphere.
This year, though, an 81% illuminated waning gibbous moon might make it tough to spot all but the brightest meteors.
Southern Hemisphere may see 60 meteors/hr
If you're in the Southern Hemisphere or near the equator, you've got the best seats: up to 60 meteors an hour if conditions are right.
For everyone else (especially in mid-northern regions), look toward Aquarius after midnight and try finding a dark spot away from city lights.
You might even catch a rare Earthgrazer skimming low along the horizon for a longer-lasting view.