Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks May 6 from Halley's Comet

Southern Hemisphere may see 60 meteors/hr

If you're in the Southern Hemisphere or near the equator, you've got the best seats: up to 60 meteors an hour if conditions are right.

For everyone else (especially in mid-northern regions), look toward Aquarius after midnight and try finding a dark spot away from city lights.

You might even catch a rare Earthgrazer skimming low along the horizon for a longer-lasting view.