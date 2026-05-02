Eta Aquarids meteor shower from Halley's Comet peaks May 5-6 Technology May 02, 2026

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower, sparked by debris from Halley's Comet, is peaking on May 5-6.

If you're in the southern hemisphere, you could see up to 50 meteors an hour; in the north, expect around 10 to 30.

These meteors zip through the sky at over 64km per second, making for a pretty awesome display.