Eta Aquarids meteor shower from Halley's Comet peaks May 5-6
Technology
The Eta Aquarids meteor shower, sparked by debris from Halley's Comet, is peaking on May 5-6.
If you're in the southern hemisphere, you could see up to 50 meteors an hour; in the north, expect around 10 to 30.
These meteors zip through the sky at over 64km per second, making for a pretty awesome display.
Watch Eta Aquarids early May 6
For prime viewing, head out early on May 6 and look east.
Find Aquarius near stars Zeta Aquarii and Sadachbia (a stargazing app can help).
Even though a bright moon will be up after midnight, you should still spot some impressive fireballs.
The Eta Aquarids run until May 28 and are caused by Halley's Comet.