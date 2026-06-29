ETH Zurich unveils Mayo suit AI exoskeleton for mobility assistance
Technology
ETH Zurich has unveiled the Mayo suit, an AI-driven exoskeleton designed by Professor Robert Riener's team to help people with muscle weakness or paralysis move more freely.
Using motors and elastic cables that act like artificial muscles, the suit lets users stand up, walk for kilometers, and even tackle mountain hikes.
Real-time adaptive suit with disabled users
The Mayo suit's machine-learning tech adapts in real time to how you move, making walking feel more natural.
ETH Zurich also involves people with disabilities directly in testing and designing the suit, so it actually meets their needs.
Professor Riener says this user-focused approach is key for building tech that truly empowers people while keeping things fair and inclusive.