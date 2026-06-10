Ethan Mollick calls Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 best public AI

Claude Fable 5 generates video games

The coolest part? Fable can make entire video games just from one prompt.

Mollick had it whip up three different games: a Snake-style arcade game, a tunnel explorer called Strata, and even an artsy game inspired by Rainer Maria Rilke's poetry.

On top of that, Fable built complex software like travel maps (stuff that usually takes whole teams), showing how AI might totally change how coding gets done.