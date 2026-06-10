Ethan Mollick calls Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 best public AI
Technology
Anthropic just released Claude Fable 5, its new AI model, and it's turning heads.
Wharton associate professor Ethan Mollick tried it out and said it's the best public AI he's seen so far.
He was especially impressed by how Fable could follow long, detailed instructions for hours and still deliver solid results.
Claude Fable 5 generates video games
The coolest part? Fable can make entire video games just from one prompt.
Mollick had it whip up three different games: a Snake-style arcade game, a tunnel explorer called Strata, and even an artsy game inspired by Rainer Maria Rilke's poetry.
On top of that, Fable built complex software like travel maps (stuff that usually takes whole teams), showing how AI might totally change how coding gets done.