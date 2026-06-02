Anthropic to share its restricted cybersecurity AI model with EU

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) firm, is giving the European Union (EU) access to its most advanced AI model, Mythos. The move comes after months of requests from the bloc over cybersecurity concerns. The European Commission confirmed that it had "several productive meetings" with Anthropic on this matter. "We welcome the latest developments on potential future access," said Thomas Regnier, an EU tech sovereignty spokesperson.

Model launch Mythos was launched in April Mythos was first launched in April, but only to a select few companies as part of Anthropic's cybersecurity initiative, Project Glasswing. The model is effective at detecting security flaws and vulnerabilities in software. Its launch raised concerns over potential cybersecurity threats from malicious actors. "Let's not forget that Mythos is not one off, a new wave of powerful models are coming to the market," Regnier said.

Access negotiations Official terms of the deal are still unclear The official terms of the deal between Anthropic and the EU are still unclear. Reports indicate that Anthropic has told the Commission it needs government permission to share Mythos, prompting the EU to step up talks with the US administration. The move comes as governments, banks, and tech firms are alarmed by the risks posed by powerful AI models like Mythos.

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