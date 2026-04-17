EU overhauls age verification app as developers spot security gaps
Technology
The European Union is overhauling its new age verification app after independent developers spotted some security gaps.
The app, meant to help keep kids safer online, was called "technically ready" by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, but concerns about hacking pushed the team to work on a safer version right away.
EU posts app code on GitHub
To make things more transparent, the EU put the app's code on GitHub so anyone can spot issues or suggest upgrades.
As spokesperson Thomas Regnier put it, this is all part of protecting young people online.
Some countries, like France, are even thinking about tighter social media rules for minors to boost safety further.