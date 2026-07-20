Google, Apple flag privacy risks in EU's AI assistant rules
What's the story
The European Commission is taking a closer look at the implications of Google's and Apple's dominance in the smartphone market. The two tech giants control nearly 5 billion active Android phones and iPhones globally. Now, the Commission wants other virtual assistants to be as prominent on smartphones as Google's Gemini and Apple's Siri.
Regulatory push
Google must open up platforms by July 2027
As part of the Digital Markets Act, the European Commission has asked Google to give other AI agents wider access to Android by July 2027.
The move is aimed at leveling the playing field in the AI race, as around 427 million iPhones and Android phones fall under EU regulation.
However, both Apple and Google have raised concerns over privacy risks associated with opening up their platforms.
Compliance challenges
Apple halts Siri rollout in the EU
Apple has announced that it won't be launching its new Siri AI assistant on iPhones and iPads in the EU, due to the Digital Markets Act.
Experts have warned that allowing third-party access to Apple's and Google's operating systems could pose security and privacy risks.
However, some also question if privacy is really Google's main concern behind resisting the EU's rules.
User choice
Wider options for users
The European Commission wants EU Android users to have a wider and more feature-rich range of options, both for their AI services on Android and search services.
It also wants Google to share search data with other search engines and AI chatbots so that they can provide a similar experience as Google Search.
These changes are set to start in January under the new mandate.
Security concerns
Google warns of security risks
Google has warned that the proposed Android changes could pose a major security risk by giving external apps "sensitive and powerful device permissions."
Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, said sharing search data would also "weaken citizen privacy, risk business trade secrets and endanger national security."
Sameer Samat, Google's Android president, argued that users can choose to switch to another assistant on their own.
Data access
Apple's response to the EU mandate
Apple has also raised privacy concerns, saying the EU's requirements would force it to "give any virtual assistant direct access to users' private data."
The company has proposed solutions that were rejected by the EU but says it will continue working with regulators.
A spokesperson for the European Commission said they have been in regular contact with Apple on this matter.