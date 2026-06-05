Euclid, Hubble detect red dwarf brightness gap in NGC 6397

Convective transition may refine cluster distances

That gap shows a quick phase in red dwarf star evolution, where they switch from partly convective to fully convective interiors, basically changing how they shine.

This was seen before by ESA's Gaia mission in 2018, but never inside a globular cluster.

The finding could help us better understand how stars age and even improve distance estimates for ancient systems like NGC 6397, which is around 13.4 billion years old.