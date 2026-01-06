This robotic vacuum cleaner has a self-emptying docking station
What's the story
Eureka has unveiled its latest budget-friendly robotic vacuum cleaner, the E10 Evo Plus, at CES 2026. The innovative device comes with a mop pad and packs an impressive suction power of 10,000Pa. It also features two anti-tangle brushes and a self-emptying docking station, all for just $299 (around ₹27,000). The new model is even cheaper than the Eureka E10s launched in 2023 at $399 (roughly ₹36,000) with a docking station on the company's website.
Enhanced features
A step up from its predecessor
The new E10 Evo Plus model offers a more powerful vacuum system than its predecessor, the E10s. The older model had a suction power of 4,000Pa and didn't come with an anti-tangle brush. However, it is worth noting that the E10 Evo Plus can't lift its mop pad over carpets like the E10s but can navigate around them.
Mopping mechanism
A unique approach to mopping
The mopping system of the E10 Evo Plus is designed for light cleaning. Instead of using a roller or rotating mop pads for deeper cleaning, this robovac just drags the damp pad along the floor while vacuuming.
Navigation technology
Advanced navigation and storage
The E10 Evo Plus uses LiDAR technology to navigate your home efficiently. It returns to a self-emptying docking station that can hold up to 45 days' worth of debris before needing an emptying. Eureka has not yet announced a release date for this innovative robovac, but it is expected to hit the market sometime this year.