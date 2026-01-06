This robotic vacuum cleaner has a self-emptying docking station

Eureka has unveiled its latest budget-friendly robotic vacuum cleaner, the E10 Evo Plus, at CES 2026 . The innovative device comes with a mop pad and packs an impressive suction power of 10,000Pa. It also features two anti-tangle brushes and a self-emptying docking station, all for just $299 (around ₹27,000). The new model is even cheaper than the Eureka E10s launched in 2023 at $399 (roughly ₹36,000) with a docking station on the company's website.

Enhanced features A step up from its predecessor The new E10 Evo Plus model offers a more powerful vacuum system than its predecessor, the E10s. The older model had a suction power of 4,000Pa and didn't come with an anti-tangle brush. However, it is worth noting that the E10 Evo Plus can't lift its mop pad over carpets like the E10s but can navigate around them.

Mopping mechanism A unique approach to mopping The mopping system of the E10 Evo Plus is designed for light cleaning. Instead of using a roller or rotating mop pads for deeper cleaning, this robovac just drags the damp pad along the floor while vacuuming.