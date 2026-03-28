European Commission confirms there was cyberattack on its cloud infrastructure 

The European Commission has confirmed that the cyberattack affected its cloud infrastructure on the Europa.eu platform, which hosts a lot of its website data. Despite the breach, Blazevic assured that "the Commission's internal systems were not affected by the cyberattack." An investigation into the incident is still underway.

Claims

What did hackers claim?

According to Bleeping Computer, hackers have claimed responsibility for the breach and stolen a significant amount of data from the European Commission's Amazon Web Services account. The stolen data reportedly includes several databases and amounts to hundreds of gigabytes. The hacker even provided evidence of their access, including screenshots, though it is not clear what specific type of data was taken.