European Commission unveils plan to boost EU tech self reliance
The European Commission just rolled out plans to cut back on using foreign tech in important areas like cloud services, AI, and semiconductors.
The goal? Make the EU more self-reliant and avoid messy situations if global politics get tense, like when China stopped semiconductor exports or when US laws let US authorities access overseas data.
EU countries to vet cloud providers
The EU wants countries to check their cloud providers for risks in sensitive fields like defense and law enforcement, swapping out any that seem sketchy.
There's also a big push to triple data center capacity and ramp up chip production over the next several years.
Still, some experts aren't sure Europe can make advanced AI chips any time soon, and there are worries about how much energy all these new data centers will use.