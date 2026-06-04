EU Parliament drops Google as default search engine for Qwant

In a major move, the European Parliament has replaced Google with French search engine Qwant as its default search tool. The change came into effect today and is being implemented on Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox browsers used within the Parliament. However, staff and lawmakers will still have the option to choose other search engines if they prefer.

Privacy focus Shift to Qwant part of broader EU strategy The decision affects the European Parliament's 720 elected members and thousands of assistants and administrative staff. According to Parliament officials, this move is part of a larger effort to lessen reliance on non-European digital services and promote privacy-centric alternatives developed in the EU. France-based Qwant markets itself as a search engine that prioritizes user privacy protection.

Tech independence European Commission's push for tech independence The switch comes as European institutions step up efforts to support homegrown technology companies. The European Commission is pushing its "Buy and Use European" agenda, aimed at bolstering the bloc's tech independence in strategic sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and semiconductor production. The initiative comes amid growing concerns over Europe's reliance on foreign tech providers, especially big American companies.

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