EU Parliament drops Google as default search engine for Qwant
What's the story
In a major move, the European Parliament has replaced Google with French search engine Qwant as its default search tool. The change came into effect today and is being implemented on Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox browsers used within the Parliament. However, staff and lawmakers will still have the option to choose other search engines if they prefer.
Privacy focus
Shift to Qwant part of broader EU strategy
The decision affects the European Parliament's 720 elected members and thousands of assistants and administrative staff. According to Parliament officials, this move is part of a larger effort to lessen reliance on non-European digital services and promote privacy-centric alternatives developed in the EU. France-based Qwant markets itself as a search engine that prioritizes user privacy protection.
Tech independence
European Commission's push for tech independence
The switch comes as European institutions step up efforts to support homegrown technology companies. The European Commission is pushing its "Buy and Use European" agenda, aimed at bolstering the bloc's tech independence in strategic sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and semiconductor production. The initiative comes amid growing concerns over Europe's reliance on foreign tech providers, especially big American companies.
User choice
Users can still choose Google or other search providers
Despite the switch to Qwant as the default service, users will still have the option to manually select Google or another search provider. The change is not expected to have a major impact on Google's share of the search market. However, it does highlight the European Parliament's commitment to data protection and support for European-made digital services.