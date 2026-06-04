European Parliament makes Qwant default on internal browsers, replacing Google
Technology
The European Parliament just made Qwant, a French privacy-focused search engine, the new default on its internal browsers, replacing Google.
This switch affects hundreds of MEPs and thousands of staff, but everyone still gets to pick their own search engine if they want.
Boosts EU digital independence and privacy
It is all about boosting digital independence and protecting privacy.
The European Union wants to rely less on big non-European tech and support local innovation, so Qwant fits right in with its "Buy and Use European" push.
Plus, Qwant is marketed as privacy-focused, which lines up with the European Union's data protection goals.