European politician probing spyware abuses hacked with Pegasus

Continued attacks

Device hacked again in March 2023

Citizen Lab also reported that Kouloglou's device was hacked again on March 6 and 7, 2023. This was when Pega was heavily discussing the final drafting of its report. The attack coincided with his travel from Athens to Brussels. This case marks the first known instance of a member of the Pega committee being targeted by spyware, Citizen Lab said.