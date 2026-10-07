Europol warns quantum computers could threaten wallets holding 6.9 million bitcoins
Technology
Heads up, crypto fans: Europol says your digital wallets might be at risk from future quantum computers, even more than blockchains themselves.
While these super-powerful machines aren't here yet, experts want the crypto world to get ready by 2029 with stronger, quantum-proof security.
The big worry? About 6.9 million bitcoins are sitting in older addresses that could be extra vulnerable.
Europol urges post-quantum cryptography upgrades
Europol is calling for the industry, developers, miners, exchanges and users, to work together and upgrade wallet security using post-quantum cryptography.
Moving all those coins to safer formats could take about 300 days, so the sooner action starts across the network, the better for everyone's digital cash.