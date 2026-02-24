Exercise helps with osteoarthritis pain, but only a little
A big new study just looked at nearly 13,000 people and found that exercise helps with osteoarthritis pain—but only a little, and the relief doesn't last long.
Compared to options like NSAIDs or surgery, exercise's effect was pretty minimal.
Don't write off exercise
Even so, experts like Dr. Sandeep Nagar say don't write off exercise—it can still make daily life better by boosting movement and confidence.
Plus, staying active helps with weight control and heart health, all without the risks that come with long-term medication.