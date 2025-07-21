Next Article
Experimental mRNA vaccine shows promise for cancer treatment
Scientists at the University of Florida have developed an experimental mRNA vaccine that helps the immune system attack tumors more effectively.
When paired with existing immunotherapy drugs, it triggered a strong anti-cancer response in mice by making tumors more vulnerable—without needing to target specific tumor proteins.
Alternative to surgery, chemo, or radiation
Instead of going after one type of cancer, this vaccine gets the immune system to react like it's fighting off a virus, which made immunotherapy drugs work even better and wiped out tumors in some mice.
Lead researcher Dr. Elias Sayour says this could open doors for treating tough cancers and might one day offer an alternative to surgery, chemo, or radiation—especially for cases where current treatments fall short.