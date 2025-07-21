Qualcomm's AI-driven smart glasses to challenge your reading habits
Qualcomm just hosted its first Snapdragon XR Day in New Delhi, spotlighting new tech in extended reality (XR)—think AR, VR, and mixed reality.
The event brought together developers and industry partners to demo Snapdragon-powered smart glasses and spatial computing devices that could shape how we use tech in everyday life.
Over 100 devices worldwide run on Snapdragon XR platforms
Attendees got a look at XR tools for education, entertainment, and fitness.
One highlight: AI-powered smart glasses featuring natural voice and visual interactions.
Right now, over 100 devices worldwide run on Snapdragon XR platforms.
Smart glasses will be as common as smartphones
Qualcomm announced a team-up with Lenskart to build lightweight AI-driven smart glasses for India.
Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, shared his vision that smart glasses will become as common as smartphones.
It's all part of Qualcomm's plan to move beyond phones and help drive India's digital future.