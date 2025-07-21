Qualcomm's AI-driven smart glasses to challenge your reading habits Technology Jul 21, 2025

Qualcomm just hosted its first Snapdragon XR Day in New Delhi, spotlighting new tech in extended reality (XR)—think AR, VR, and mixed reality.

The event brought together developers and industry partners to demo Snapdragon-powered smart glasses and spatial computing devices that could shape how we use tech in everyday life.