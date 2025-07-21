Next Article
This MRI can tell how fast your brain is aging
Scientists have created DunedinPACNI, a tool that uses a single brain MRI to estimate how fast your brain is aging.
By checking things like cortex thickness and gray matter, it gives a snapshot of your "biological age"—not just the number on your ID.
How was the tool built?
DunedinPACNI was built using decades of health data from over 1,000 New Zealanders and tested on more than 50,000 other brain scans.
It's shown it can spot early signs of issues like dementia and physical decline before symptoms show up.
DunedinPACNI can help catch risks early
This tech could help people find out if they're aging faster than average—way before major health problems hit.
Since it's noninvasive, doctors might soon use it to catch risks early and help folks stay healthier for longer.