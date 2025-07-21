Next Article
Louis Vuitton leak exposes data of 419,000 customers
Louis Vuitton is being investigated in Hong Kong after a big data breach exposed personal info of about 419,000 customers.
Details like names, passport numbers, addresses, phone numbers, emails, and shopping habits were leaked—but payment info wasn't affected.
The breach happened due to someone getting unauthorized access to their system.
Louis Vuitton took 2 weeks to report the breach
What's making things worse?
Louis Vuitton waited about two weeks before telling authorities about the breach.
Regulators aren't happy about the slow response, especially since similar leaks happened in South Korea and the UK around the same time.
If you're a customer, it's a good idea to keep an eye on your accounts for anything suspicious.