Experts say AI can speed and improve missing persons investigations
Experts say artificial intelligence (AI) can make missing persons investigations quicker and more accurate.
Unlike old-school methods that rely on people, witness statements, and CCTV footage, AI can scan huge amounts of data and video in real time, even where there aren't many police on the ground.
India has over 424,235 untraceable people
Over 424,235 people are still untraceable in India, including 2,64,934 women; Tamil Nadu alone has 5,524 cases.
AI tools like facial recognition at railway stations can spot missing individuals quickly, and can even analyze social media for signs of emotional distress or map out relationships.
Experts like G. Deepak Raj Rao highlight that every second matters, especially for missing children in those first crucial hours.
Link missing persons, hospital, police databases
Specialists are calling for connected systems that link missing persons data with hospital records and law enforcement databases.
This would let AI cross-check information across different regions automatically, making it easier to locate someone wherever they might be found.