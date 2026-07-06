Experts say AI can speed and improve missing persons investigations

India has over 424,235 untraceable people

Over 424,235 people are still untraceable in India, including 2,64,934 women; Tamil Nadu alone has 5,524 cases.

AI tools like facial recognition at railway stations can spot missing individuals quickly, and can even analyze social media for signs of emotional distress or map out relationships.

Experts like G. Deepak Raj Rao highlight that every second matters, especially for missing children in those first crucial hours.