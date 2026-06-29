Experts say AI struggles with taste and creativity in design
Technology
AI is everywhere these days, but when it comes to design jobs, it's hitting a wall.
Andrew Ambrosino from OpenAI Codex summed it up: coding is easy for AI because you can check if the code works, but design is all about taste and creativity, which are way harder for machines to figure out.
Dylan Field: AI designs look generic
Dylan Field, CEO of Figma, agrees: AI-generated designs often look generic and need people to make them stand out.
Even though tech layoffs are making folks nervous about AI taking over creative roles, experts say designers are still pretty safe.
For now, AI is more of a helpful sidekick than a replacement; the real magic still needs that human spark.