Experts warn AI agents mishandle complex situations, shut down servers
AI agents were supposed to make life easier, but lately, they're dropping the ball on important jobs.
On May 27, 2026, experts pointed out that these systems can actually make things worse because they just don't get complicated situations.
Sayali Patil, a network consulting engineer, shared how some AI tools have even shut down entire servers when they were only supposed to fix slow connections.
Gartner warns AI projects risk failure
When AI agents mess up, it can lead to bigger problems across whole systems; Gartner says 40% of these projects could fail due to weak risk controls.
Security is another headache: stress tests found some AIs followed sketchy commands or leaked sensitive information.
Even so, nearly 80% of US executives are still working on these tools. Experts say strong safeguards are a must if we want to avoid expensive mistakes and surprises.