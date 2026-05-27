Gartner warns AI projects risk failure

When AI agents mess up, it can lead to bigger problems across whole systems; Gartner says 40% of these projects could fail due to weak risk controls.

Security is another headache: stress tests found some AIs followed sketchy commands or leaked sensitive information.

Even so, nearly 80% of US executives are still working on these tools. Experts say strong safeguards are a must if we want to avoid expensive mistakes and surprises.