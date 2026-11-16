This comet got shredded and became thousands of times brighter
What's the story
Comet 220P/McNaught, a periodic comet discovered in 2004 by prolific Australian comet discoverer Robert McNaught, recently put on a spectacular show. The comet is known to return every 5.5 years when it gets as close to the Sun as Mars. However, this year was different. On June 14, as it neared perihelion (the closest point in its orbit to the Sun), Comet 220P suddenly brightened dramatically.
Brightness surge
A sudden outburst that brightened in less than 14 hours
On May 31, Comet 220P was dim at magnitude +17.39. But within less than 14 hours, it brightened to magnitude +11.05, making it visible through small amateur telescopes.
By June 2, the comet had brightened to magnitude +8.23 and was technically visible for a short while in binoculars from dark sites.
However, by perihelion on June 14, the comet faded back to magnitude +12 but more surprises were in store as a second outburst began at the end of July.
Second surge
Billions of pounds worth of cometary dust released
The second outburst of Comet 220P began on July 28 when it brightened from magnitude +14 to magnitude +6.1 by August 6.
This was the first time such an event had been observed in this comet.
Models based on observations of the comet's outburst suggest it released tens to hundreds of billions of pounds worth of cometary dust into space, significantly brightening its coma and making it visible through small amateur telescopes.
Outburst explanation
Gas pressure rips apart the surface
Comets, often called dirty snowballs, are made up of ices from water to carbon dioxide and nitrogen.
Solar heating can cause these ices to rapidly turn into gases, which then escape and rip the surface apart.
This was the case with Comet 220P as well. The escaping gas pressure ripped apart its surface and released huge amounts of dust into space.
Brightness increase
Dust spread outward at about 1,280 feet per second
Josep M. Trigo-Rodriguez from the Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia in Spain said, "We have concluded that the comet detached localized parts of its crust, creating a dust-rich envelope that increased [the comet's brightness by] 250 times in half a day."
The dust particles released by Comet 220P expanded outward at about 1,280 feet per second, scattering sunlight and causing its coma to brighten significantly.