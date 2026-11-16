On May 31, Comet 220P was dim at magnitude +17.39. But within less than 14 hours, it brightened to magnitude +11.05, making it visible through small amateur telescopes.

By June 2, the comet had brightened to magnitude +8.23 and was technically visible for a short while in binoculars from dark sites.

However, by perihelion on June 14, the comet faded back to magnitude +12 but more surprises were in store as a second outburst began at the end of July.