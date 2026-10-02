ExpressVPN launches ExpressKeys and ExpressMailGuard, ExpressAI is coming soon
ExpressVPN just dropped three new privacy tools to help keep your digital life safer.
ExpressKeys and ExpressMailGuard are out now: one manages all your passwords securely, the other lets you use temporary email addresses so you can dodge spam and protect your real inbox.
A third tool, ExpressAI, is coming soon to make sure your AI chats stay private.
ExpressVPN password syncing and throwaway email
ExpressKeys brings password syncing and biometric login for extra security. With ExpressMailGuard, you can create throwaway emails whenever you need them.
When it arrives, ExpressAI will use advanced encryption to keep your data confidential and automatically delete messages after a set period of time.
ExpressVPN deprecated older app versions on March 31, 2026; you must have updated before that date to retain access to VPN servers.